Reminder: Belmont Bridge project to impact vehicular, pedestrian routes through late October

The City of Charlottesville issued a traffic advisory to remind city residents of the closure of the pedestrian tunnel to the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street.

The detour route for pedestrians will take place along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk at the downtown transit station. A ramp and staircase are located west of the station which connects to the Downtown Mall.

The existing pedestrian tunnel is being extended to the east and an underground stormwater detention system is being rebuilt on Water Street.

Some of the changes to expect include:

Vehicular traffic at the bridge on Water Street will be flagged intermittently with both pedestrian and vehicular travel being intermittently stopped for up to 15-minute intervals as construction vehicles enter and leave the work zone.

will be flagged intermittently with both pedestrian and vehicular travel being intermittently stopped for up to 15-minute intervals as construction vehicles enter and leave the work zone. The northern sidewalk east of the bridge on Water Street is also closed and pedestrians are being directed to the southern sidewalk at existing crosswalks.

is also closed and pedestrians are being directed to the southern sidewalk at existing crosswalks. Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on O ld Avon, East South Street and Graves Street (between 9th/Avon Street and Monticello Road) to install new stormwater pipe and curb and accommodate bridge construction.

and (between 9th/Avon Street and Monticello Road) to install new stormwater pipe and curb and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses.

will be closed to through traffic and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while South Street is reconstructed.

Monticello Road will be closed to through traffic between Graves Street and Old Avon Street to build the permanent retaining wall and for the crane used for bridge construction. Flagging of vehicular traffic may occur in this same section of Monticello Road.

will be closed to through traffic between Graves Street and Old Avon Street to build the permanent retaining wall and for the crane used for bridge construction. Flagging of vehicular traffic may occur in this same section of Monticello Road. To accommodate utility work, segments of sidewalk and crosswalks will also be closed as work progresses. No street will have both sides of the sidewalk closed at the same time.

The eastern sidewalk along 9th/Avon Street will be closed between Levy Avenue and Graves Street with pedestrians directed to the western sidewalk along 9th/Avon Street.

will be closed between Levy Avenue and Graves Street with pedestrians directed to the western sidewalk along 9th/Avon Street. The western crosswalk across Graves Street will be closed with pedestrians directed to the other, open crosswalks at the mid-block crossing at Graves and the 9th/Avon/Levy/Garrett signalized intersection.

will be closed with pedestrians directed to the other, open crosswalks at the mid-block crossing at Graves and the 9th/Avon/Levy/Garrett signalized intersection. The southern sidewalk along Old Avon Street is closed between Monticello Road and where it terminates near East South Street.

is closed between Monticello Road and where it terminates near East South Street. The pedestrian push buttons at the 9th/Avon/Levy/Garrett intersection have been relocated to the large, wooden signal poles (NE, NW and SW corners) and an auxiliary wooden post with metal conduit (SE corner).

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project area and access to private parcels will be accommodated.

Construction is being conducted by Caton Construction Group, Inc. for the City of Charlottesville’s department of public works.

Visit www.belmontbridge.org for Belmont Bridge project information.