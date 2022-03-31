Radio: Chris Graham talks Final Four, Wrestlemania 38 on ‘Mark Moses Show’

The weekend sports slate is jam-packed. Chris Graham joined the “Mark Moses Show” to preview two of the bigger items on the calendar: the Final Four and Wrestlemania 38.

Chris breaks down the UNC-Duke and Villanova-Kansas semifinal matchups on Saturday, and Nights 1 and 2 of WM38.

The Mark Moses Show airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

