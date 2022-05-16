Update: Police locate missing Henrico County woman

Update: Monday, 1:14 p.m. Maiah Daniel has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

First report: Monday, 10:15 a.m. Maiah Daniel was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she failed to return home from a vacation with friends.

While on vacation, Daniel left her beloved dog Koda with a trainer, and when she failed to retrieve Koda at the prearranged time from the trainer in Petersburg, her family was notified.

With the assistance of the Henrico County Police Department, Daniel’s family has been able to track her movements on Sunday. It has been confirmed that Daniel did land at the Richmond airport on Sunday around 10:31 a.m. She is seen on surveillance video walking through the airport, carrying a white duffle bag and pulling a small suitcase behind her.

She is also seen on video, boarding a shuttle bus, headed to the extended stay lot, where her 2015 black, 4-door Kia Soul (VA LICENSE PLATE # UFW-2245) remained parked, during the trip.

Daniel’s Kia Soul is captured leaving the parking lot of the Richmond airport at 12:47 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, more than two hours after her flight landed but it is not possible to see who is driving the vehicle.

Daniel was last seen on video wearing black leggings, a grey long sleeve shirt, and black and white Converse sneakers. She does have a few tattoos which include roses and butterflies on her thigh and the word “INDIGO” on her left inner arm, written in red. M

Daniel’s nose and ears are both pierced. Her cell phone has received no data since she left Las Vegas, which is not typical, and her family is extremely worried about her well-being.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Maiah Daniel, contact Officer Z.K. Youngman with the Henrico County Police Department on 804-501-5000. CASE#220515138.

