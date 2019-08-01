Pipe replacements complete on Route 53 in Albemarle County

Crews have finished replacing seven pipes on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) near Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in Albemarle County. The road is open to traffic.

Motorists should expect a bumpy riding surface. The asphalt patches are temporary. Crews will return in the coming weeks to place a smoother surface. The work will be announced once it has been scheduled.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

