Pipe replacements complete on Route 53 in Albemarle County
Crews have finished replacing seven pipes on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) near Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in Albemarle County. The road is open to traffic.
Motorists should expect a bumpy riding surface. The asphalt patches are temporary. Crews will return in the coming weeks to place a smoother surface. The work will be announced once it has been scheduled.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.