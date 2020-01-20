Pipe replacement scheduled on Plank Road Jan. 22-23

Published Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, 12:00 am

Route 712 (Plank Road) in Albemarle County will be closed to through traffic while crews replace a pipe.

The road will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Jan. 22 until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and Route 719 (Alberene Road) in the North Garden area.

Traffic will be detoured via Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road).

Access will be maintained to all private and commercial entrances.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

