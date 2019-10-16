Pesticide Disposal Program: 13+ tons of pesticides

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services just completed the 2019 Pesticide Disposal Program in which it collected and safely disposed of 26,150 pounds of unwanted pesticides in 21 counties and eight cities.

The areas served included the counties of Alleghany, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe and the cities of Bristol, Clifton Forge, Covington, Galax, Norton, Radford, Roanoke and Salem.

The Pesticide Collection Program assists agricultural producers, licensed pesticide dealers, pest control firms, golf courses and homeowners with the proper disposal of unwanted pesticides. The program is available at no cost to eligible participants and is supported by pesticide fees collected by VDACS.

Since the program’s inception, more than 1.5 million pounds of pesticide materials have been collected in Virginia.

