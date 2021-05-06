Pedestrian dead in accident on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 12:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 at the 108 mile marker involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday.

The tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane when it struck a female pedestrian who was walking in the lane. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene and her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

An abandoned vehicle was found in the median near the 107 mile marker and state police is investigating if there is a connection between the pedestrian and the vehicle.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments