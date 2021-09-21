Parking information for Friday’s UVA-Wake Forest football game

There will be an impact on Friday to the parking lots in the vicinity of Scott Stadium for UVA Football fans for the game against Wake Forest that evening.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Stadium gates will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

Traditional game-day parking options will be available for fans beginning at 5 p.m. Due to road closures for the game, University bus service will be modified.

Classes will be held as scheduled Friday, and patient care in the UVA Health System will not be interrupted.

The University of Virginia’s Parking and Transportation department has created a unique website for the game to provide information specific to all University parking permit holders, for the University Transit Service and to note road closures. That information is available at parking.virginia.edu/event-impact-friday-night-football-game-sept-24th.

Police and public safety officers will implement the game day traffic management plan and restrict traffic on streets in the vicinity of Scott Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.

With heavy congestion on Emmet Street/US 29, Ivy Road, University Avenue and the area of Jefferson Park Avenue/Fontaine Avenue, local drivers are urged to use alternative routes where possible.