Paramount Presents: An Evening with Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin

The Paramount Theater welcomes Grammy Award-nominee Gregory Alan Isakov and Grammy Award-winner Patty Griffin live on stage for An Evening with Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

After a year of canceled shows, uncertainty, and solitude, Gregory Alan Isakov and Patty Griffin are joining together for a 14-date co-headlining tour. These two profound American voices are celebrating their first live, in-person performances since early 2020 with an evening of story and song.

Isakov and Griffin will each be performing their own set.

Tickets for this event will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

