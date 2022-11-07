The Paramount Theater presents sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run on Dec. 11

The Paramount Theater will partner again this holiday season with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run followed by Elf [PG] on the big screen on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event will begin at 4:20 p.m. The movie begins at 6:15 p.m.

The run will start at The Paramount Theater and make a three-mile loop around the downtown area. The run includes stops at Champion and Three Notch’d before returning to The Paramount for Elf.

Participants are encouraged to wear reflective lights, as well as festive gear or costumes. The Paramount will award prizes for individual and group participants with a costume contest prior to the movie.

All individuals must provide a signed waiver in order to receive a wristband for run participation. Waivers will be available on site during registration, or you may download a copy and bring a completed form with you to skip this step of registration.

Tickets are $25 for the run, souvenir pint cup, one pour at each brewery, $1 off concessions at the Paramount, and admission to the 6:15 p.m. screening of Elf.

If you’d like to attend the movie only, the cost is $8 per adult or $6 for youth.

All Brew and Buddy Run ticket purchasers will receive an email closer to the event date with more details and instructions on run participation.

In conjunction with the Brew and Buddy Run, The Paramount Theater will be hosting a food drive to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate to the food bank, and the theater will have collection bins setup in the lobby throughout the event.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.theparamount.net/event/6th-brew-buddy-run