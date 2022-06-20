Pamplin Park to host Independence Day program

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg will celebrate Independence Day on July 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities and programs.

Meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and hear his famous “Liberty or Death” speech, listen the the Harken Back String Band, participate in a period baseball demonstration and enjoy other period games.

Living historians portraying Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers will share why they fought and explain the equipment and life of the men during the War for Independence and the American Civil War. Visitors can also take part in a special ceremony with color guard, pledge of allegiance and a musket fire salute.

All visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Breakthrough Battlefield which on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond. A mere seven days later, the surrender at Appomattox helped to secure the Union and began healing a nation.

Visitors will see that some inspirations remain the same as Thomas Jefferson observed in his quote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission.

For more information, visit www.pamplinpark.org.

