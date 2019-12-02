Pamplin Park joins #GivingTuesday

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will join the global day of giving on Dec. 3 for #GivingTuesday by accepting donations to support the A. Wilson Greene Scholarship Fund, which provides funding for schools struggling with field trip transportation costs. Help us reach our goal of $10,000 to help fund the cost of motor coach rentals for under-funded schools.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on December 3rd and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

The A. Wilson Greene Scholarship Fund (AWGSF) is a grant program that assists schools and other tour groups with financial support for transportation costs to attend field trips at Pamplin Historical Park. Pamplin Historical Park is aware that student groups are often prevented from scheduling field trips due to the cost of providing transportation. The AWGSF is designed to help defray the cost of transportation so that more students and other tour groups are able to experience the extraordinary programming offered at Pamplin Historical Park.

Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City − #GivingTuesday inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

Share the past and strengthen communities today by joining Pamplin Historical Park’s #GivingTuesday initiative by visiting www.pamplinpark.org or calling (804) 861-2408.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes.

The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

