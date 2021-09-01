Paint the Town Orange set for Friday at Ting Pavilion

The annual Paint the Town Orange Pep Rally, presented by UVA Orthopedics, will take place on Friday at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Virginia football team plays its first home game of the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Scott Stadium against William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Fridays After Five concert series begins at 5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion. UVA cheerleaders and spirit squad members will be on hand distributing the 2021 Virginia Football poster as well as other giveaways.

The UVA Marching Band and Spirit Squads will leave the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:45 p.m. They will enter the Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. and the Pep Rally will feature appearances by head football coach Bronco Mendenhall and members of the Virginia football team.

Fans are encouraged to help “Orange Out” Scott Stadium for the home opener on Saturday. A special lower level ticket and 4th Side T-shirt bundle is available for $21 each by clicking here.