Over-the-air TV rescan alert issued for Harrisonburg area

A TV Rescan Alert was issued by the FCC Thursday for Harrisonburg area TV viewers who receive free, over-the-air local TV.

Viewers will need to rescan their TV to continue receiving local channels, including emergency and weather alerts.

The FCC is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies in order to provide more channels for wireless broadband services, and when these stations change frequencies, the community must perform a TV rescan.

TV rescans are free and simple using the TV remote or converter box. More information is available at TVAnswers.org.

There may be more than one TV rescan required in each city, and by signing up to receive free email and text alerts at www.tvanswers.org/signup, consumers can be notified the precise day a TV rescan is required.

