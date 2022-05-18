One teen dead, three others seriously injured, in Augusta County crash
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred early Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Barterbrook Road.
A 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling along Barterbrook Road at 1:56 a.m. when the driver lost control and ran off the road. The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
The driver, a 16-year-old male, died at the scene.
There were three passengers in the vehicle – two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. Two were transported to UVA Medical Center and the third flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.