Sports

ODU Football: Monarchs punchless in dropping third in a row, 12-0, to Marshall

Chris Graham
Published:
odu football
Logo: ODU Athletics

It seems so long ago that ODU was pasting Coastal Carolina. On Saturday, the Monarchs laid a goose egg in a 12-0 loss to Marshall in Norfolk.

All the game’s points came on four field goals by Marshall freshman kicker Rece Verhoff.

The loss was the third in a row for ODU (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt).

Marshall, which earlier this year won at Notre Dame, improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt.

The Thundering Herd D held the Monarchs to a season-low 209 yards of total offense.

“You have to score points to win games and we didn’t do that,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “They are very talented, but we made them look better today than they are.”

ODU had four turnovers on the day – three lost fumbles and an INT thrown by QB Hayden Wolff, who was 24-of-46 passing for 198 yards.

ODU plays its final home game Saturday at 1 p.m. against James Madison. It will be the first game with JMU since the teams last met a decade ago as members of the CAA.

The game is a sellout. And among ODU fans, it may be the most anticipated game of the season next to the home opener against Virginia Tech.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

