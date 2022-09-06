NWS: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday morning

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

black umbrella
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In Virginia, the watch includes the regions of Augusta County, Central Virginia, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland.

According to the weather service, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts will be between between 1 and 2 inches, but locally higher amounts around 2 to 5 inches are possible in heavier showers or thunderstorms.

Heavy amounts of rainfall may cause creeks and streams to quickly rise out of their banks.

For flood safety and preparedness information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.