NWS: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
In Virginia, the watch includes the regions of Augusta County, Central Virginia, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland.
According to the weather service, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts will be between between 1 and 2 inches, but locally higher amounts around 2 to 5 inches are possible in heavier showers or thunderstorms.
Heavy amounts of rainfall may cause creeks and streams to quickly rise out of their banks.
For flood safety and preparedness information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood