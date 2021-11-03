NPS seeks tips to aid ongoing Parkway homicide investigation

Investigators with the National Park Service are asking for the public’s help to provide photos or videos in support of an ongoing homicide investigation on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

On Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021, parkway personnel received a report from a park visitor of a body near a parkway overlook. Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8.

Investigators identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island. An autopsy conducted by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office determined cause of death to be homicide.

Though no further details are available at this time, information from other travelers and visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you took photographs or videos (cell phone, GoPro, etc.) on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina on Oct. 9, 2021, or if you have any other information that could help, please submit a tip.

Call or text the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

Online go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

Email nps_isb@nps.gov

Previous updates related to this investigation are available here.

