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JMU to offer up to $5K annually to nursing students through new partnership

Staff/Wire Report
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Sixty James Madison University nursing students will receive scholarships through a new $600,000 partnership.

The Joanne and William Conway Nursing Scholarship Program, funded by the Bedford Falls Foundation, will provide up to $5,000 annually to junior- and senior-level nursing students at JMU.

The first scholarships will be awarded this fall.

“The Bedford Falls Foundation is recognized nationally for investing in institutions capable of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives, and we are honored by their partnership,” JMU President James C. Schmidt said, per a press release from the school. “This gift ensures outstanding students can answer the call to serve as nurses while helping JMU deliver on a core priority of our institution’s future.”

The two-year investment will support Virginia residents with financial need who are in good academic standing. Scholarships may be renewed if recipients continue to meet program criteria.

“This scholarship program is a game changer for our students and the future nursing workforce,” said Melody Eaton, director of JMU’s School of Nursing. “The Conway Scholarships allow exceptional students to pursue a high-quality nursing education, graduate with less debt, and transition smoothly into professional practice.”

According to the school release, JMU is one of Virginia’s top producers of nurses, with more than 75 percent of graduates practicing in the state. Its traditional BSN program reports a 93.9 percent NCLEX-RN pass rate, a 99.2 percent graduation rate within five semesters, and a 97 percent employment rate within six months.

The university’s RN-to-BSN program has a 100 percent graduation rate and a 97.3 percent employment rate.

JMU is the third public university in Virginia to partner with the Bedford Falls Foundation, joining the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.

“We are pleased to partner with James Madison University to help grow Virginia’s nursing workforce,” said Bill Conway, co-founder of the Bedford Falls Foundation. “Through strong academic preparation and hands-on clinical experiences, these students will be prepared to make a lasting impact on the patients and communities they will serve.”

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