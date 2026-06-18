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Home Augusta County: Route 778 bridge rehab project scheduled to begin on Monday
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Augusta County: Route 778 bridge rehab project scheduled to begin on Monday

Staff/Wire Report
Published date:
Knightly Mill Road Augusta County
Knightly Mill Road bridge in Augusta County. Photo: VDOT

Extensive bridge work is scheduled to start Monday, June 22, on Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) in Augusta County between New Hope and Weyers Cave.

The roughly 13-month rehabilitation project will allow the bridge over Middle River to open for the first time since early 2024, when it reached the end of its service life and was closed to traffic.

Contractors for VDOT will repair the abutments, which support the bridge structure, and fully replace the beams, deck and railings.

The new bridge will resemble the truss design of the original 1915 bridge but will be able to accommodate all legal loads.

During construction, Route 778 motorists will continue to detour onto Route 774 (Cline River Road).

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

In May, VDOT awarded a $2.9 million contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, with a completion date of Aug. 5, 2027.

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