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Albemarle County: Government names new community development director

Staff/Wire Report
Published date:
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bart svoboda
Bart Svoboda. Photo: Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has appointed Bart Svoboda as the county’s director of community development.

Svoboda, who has more than 30 years of local government service, including 19 years with Albemarle County, currently serves as the deputy director of community development and zoning administrator in the county government organization.

“Bart’s experience, leadership, and deep understanding of Albemarle County make him exceptionally well-suited for this role,” Deputy County Executive Ann Wall said, per a press release from the county that went out on Wednesday. “He has helped guide some of the County’s most significant planning and development initiatives while also providing guidance on regulations, policy implementation, and process adjustment.”

Svoboda also worked in local government in Greene County for 14 years in planning and community development roles.

“I am honored by the Board’s appointment and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Albemarle County in this new role,” Svoboda said. “Community Development plays an important part in shaping the places where people live and thrive, and I’m encouraged by Albemarle County’s commitment to thoughtful growth and a high quality of life. I look forward to working together to strengthen our services, support our staff and partners, and ensure our efforts reflect the needs and values of our community.”

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