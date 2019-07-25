Northam establishes Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday signed Executive Directive Four, which establishes the Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness. The Team will be responsible for making recommendations that unify and strengthen Virginia’s early childhood system, including developing a plan to ensure all at-risk three-year-olds and four-year-olds in Virginia have access to a publicly-subsidized care and education option by 2025.

“In recent years, bipartisan work has produced positive results, yet 40 percent of Virginia children are arriving in kindergarten unprepared for success in school,” said Gov. Northam. “Providing a quality publicly-subsidized care and education option for all underserved three- and four-year-olds is the best investment we can make in our workforce of the future.”

The Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness will also develop recommendations to maximize use of current early childhood education funding and create a uniform quality measurement and improvement system for all programs receiving public dollars. The Team will submit a written report to the Governor by September 30, 2019.

“Currently, over 70 percent of economically disadvantaged families with three-year-olds lack access to affordable, quality early care and education,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “We envision a Virginia where working families are able to pursue their dreams because they have safe, dependable, and quality care for their children.”

The Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness will be co-chaired by the Chief School Readiness Officer and the Commissioner of Virginia Department of Social Services. The Team will be comprised of staff from executive branch agencies, including the Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Planning and Budget.

“Inequity in early education begins in the first critical years before a child reaches kindergarten, when about 90 percent of the brain is developed,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This is a major step toward ensuring all children have the support they need to succeed in school and life, no matter who they are or where they live.”

“Eliminating child care deserts and adding more options for quality early childhood care and education are critical components to supporting the health of the whole family,”added Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. “We look forward to making a major impact on the future health and well-being of tomorrow’s leaders.”

This directive also kicks off four regional stakeholder listening sessions headlined by the Commissioner of Virginia Department of Social Services and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Dates and locations for listening sessions can be found below.

Monday, August 12

9:00 AM

Dominion Enterprises

150 Granby Street

Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Wednesday, August 14

10:00 AM

ACCA Child Development Center

7200 Columbia Pike, Suite 2

Annandale, Virginia 22003

Thursday, August 15

10:00 AM

Salem High School

400 Spartan Drive

Salem, Virginia 24153

Friday, August 16

2:00 PM

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services

9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Chesterfield, Virginia 23832

