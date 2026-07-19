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Waynesboro: Summit Square residents shine in glamour photo shoot

Chris Graham
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summit square photo shoot
Photo: Summit Square

Residents at the Summit Square retirement community in Waynesboro had a fun afternoon involving makeup, hairstyling and feather boas earlier in the week.

The staff organized a photo shoot for the residents in the assisted living, healthcare and skilled nursing units aimed at getting smiles on seniors’ faces.

The residents were given the opportunity to select from an array of colorful props and accessories, enjoyed professional hair and makeup services, and posed for individual portraits while friends and team members cheered them on.

Hors d’oeuvres and sparkling faux rosé added to the light-hearted atmosphere.

While the event produced dozens of memorable photographs, organizers say the experience was about much more than pictures.

“The best senior living communities care for the whole person, not just their healthcare needs,” said Erica Turman, director of communications at Sunnyside Communities, a nonprofit organization serving older adults through three Life Plan Communities across Virginia: Sunnyside in Harrisonburg, Summit Square in Waynesboro, and King’s Grant in Martinsville.

summit square waynesboro
Photo: Summit Square

“Sometimes that means providing clinical support. Sometimes it means handing someone a feather boa and letting them shine. Both are equally important to living a full life,” Turman said.

Friends helped friends select accessories, team members offered encouragement, and participants stepped in front of the camera with enthusiasm.

For at least a few of the residents, the event offered a chance to express their personalities, reconnect with cherished memories, and create new moments of joy.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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