Donate
Donate
Home JMU gets $163K grant to help with expansion of Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
Local

JMU gets $163K grant to help with expansion of Edith J. Carrier Arboretum

Chris Graham
Published date:
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
Photo: © Eric Dale Creative/stock.adobe.com

The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg is getting help from the Chesapeake Bay Trust related to its ongoing expansion from 63 to more than 110 acres on JMU’s East Campus.

A $163,410 grant from the trust will fund the planting of 1,500 native trees and several hundred native shrubs beginning in the fall, helping establish a restoration effort that improves water quality, enhances biodiversity and expands hands-on learning opportunities for students.

“This expansion is not simply about adding land,” Arboretum Director Katie Rankin said. “It’s about reimagining how a university landscape can support learning, wellness, sustainability, research, and community engagement, all in one place.”

Serving more than 1,800 students and 20,000 visitors annually, the Arboretum functions as a living laboratory where students can engage in research, restoration and career-connected learning.

Rankin said the project will deliver many environmental benefits, including reduced nutrient runoff to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, improved stormwater management, and enhanced wildlife habitat.

Over time, the 1,500 new trees could intercept more than 1.5 million gallons of rainfall annually.

Positioned along University Boulevard and visible from Interstate 81, the expanded Arboretum will serve as a gateway to campus.

Designed as a long-term investment, the effort will unfold over time, creating opportunities for students, alumni and community members to participate in shaping a landscape that will benefit future generations.

“This is a place where people don’t just come to learn about the world,” Rankin said. “They help improve it.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling
Etc.

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling hosting tag team tournament at Augusta Expo

Chris Graham
Roscoe Burgess
Baseball

Bridgewater still remembers baseball legend, Town Council member Roscoe Burgess

David Driver

If you walk along the path on the north side of the North River in Bridgewater, just west of the Route 42/South Main Street bridge, you come across the plaque of one of the town’s most prominent citizens over the last 50 years.

virginia election
Virginia

Virginia leaders considering common-sense change to state election schedules

Chris Graham

Donald Trump wants fewer people – he’d prefer zero – voting in elections. Virginia wants as many folks to vote as possible.

ben cline
Virginia

Yvonne Surette: Ben Cline needs to get his congressional priorities in order

Yvonne Surette
summit square photo shoot
Local

Waynesboro: Summit Square residents shine in glamour photo shoot

Chris Graham
mark warner
U.S. & World

Mark Warner, back on CBS, blasts the network again over giving Trump free airtime

Chris Graham
police arrest night crime accident
Virginia

Richmond: Suspect in stabbings of homeless men stabs state trooper trying to arrest him

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status