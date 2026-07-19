The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg is getting help from the Chesapeake Bay Trust related to its ongoing expansion from 63 to more than 110 acres on JMU’s East Campus.

A $163,410 grant from the trust will fund the planting of 1,500 native trees and several hundred native shrubs beginning in the fall, helping establish a restoration effort that improves water quality, enhances biodiversity and expands hands-on learning opportunities for students.

“This expansion is not simply about adding land,” Arboretum Director Katie Rankin said. “It’s about reimagining how a university landscape can support learning, wellness, sustainability, research, and community engagement, all in one place.”

Serving more than 1,800 students and 20,000 visitors annually, the Arboretum functions as a living laboratory where students can engage in research, restoration and career-connected learning.

Rankin said the project will deliver many environmental benefits, including reduced nutrient runoff to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, improved stormwater management, and enhanced wildlife habitat.

Over time, the 1,500 new trees could intercept more than 1.5 million gallons of rainfall annually.

Positioned along University Boulevard and visible from Interstate 81, the expanded Arboretum will serve as a gateway to campus.

Designed as a long-term investment, the effort will unfold over time, creating opportunities for students, alumni and community members to participate in shaping a landscape that will benefit future generations.

“This is a place where people don’t just come to learn about the world,” Rankin said. “They help improve it.”

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