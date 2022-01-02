augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, 10:54 am

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Advisory Board on Massage Therapy

  • Lisa Speller of Glen Allen, Vice President, Community Relations, CDG LLC

Board for Contractors

  • Gerald Burr, Jr. of Chester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canterbury Enterprises
  • Rudolph Burwell of Arlington, President, Encompass Supply
  • Donald Groh* of Chesapeake, Area Coordinator, NEIEP
  • Randy C. Haddock of Virginia Beach, Batten College of Engineering and Technology, Old Dominion University
  • Kevin Saucedo-Broach of Arlington, Chief of Staff, Delegate Alfonso H. Lopez
  • Satish Korpe, P.E. of Mount Vernon, Alexandria, President, Potowmac Engineers Inc.
  • Alvin Pardo-Monell of Culpeper, Electrical Contractor

Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority

  • Olivia E. Branch* of Keswick, Member Relations Coordinator, Keswick Club
  • Ravenn Burs of Hampton Roads, Owner, Victory Administration
  • Victoria McNiff of Roanoke, Project Manager, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority
  • Taylor Spellman* of Troutville, Director of Public Relations, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge
  • Bill Tanger* of Hollins, Chair, Friends of the Rivers of Virginia
  • Peter Volosin of Roanoke, Realtor, Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors

Board of Social Services

  • Zulma Santos of Prince William County, Attendance Officer, Prince William County Public Schools

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • Gina M. Burgin of Richmond, Managing Counsel, Dominion Energy

Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

  • Esther W. Bolling of Wise, President, Owner, Bolwell Financial Consultants
  • Karen Shelton, MD of Bristol, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Northeast Market, Ballad Health System

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon

  • Todd Cimino-Johnson of Leesburg, Program Coordinator, Business and Economics, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
  • Thomas J. Lehner of Alexandria, Vice President, Government Affairs, Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Caroline Corl, MSW of Richmond
  • Bryan Clark Green, PhD of Richmond, Director of Historic Preservation, Commonwealth Architects

Criminal Justice Services Board

  • The Honorable Mary Biggs* of Blacksburg, Member, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors
  • Craig L. Branch* of Chesterfield, Chief of Police, Germanna Community College Police Department
  • Maggie A. DeBoard of Fairfax Station, Chief of Police, Town of Herndon
  • The Honorable Joseph C. Lindsey of Norfolk, Judge-nominee, Norfolk General District Court
  • Sesha Joi Moon of Fairfax County, Chief Diversity Officer, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Co-Creator, The JXN Project
  • Robert P. Mosier of Warrenton, Sheriff, Fauquier County
  • Bryan L. Porter of Alexandria, Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria

Scientific Advisory Committee

  • Patricia A. Manzolillo of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Director, Forensic Laboratory Services for the United States Postal Inspection Service

The Library Board

  • Preston Bryant, Jr.* of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting
  • Suzette Denslow of Richmond, Clerk, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Shelley Viola Murphy*of Palmyra, Descendant Project Researcher, University of Virginia

Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission

  • Ed Blevins*of Abingdon
  • Gretchen Clark* of Gretna, Engineer, Reynolds-Clark Development, Inc.
  • Joel Cunningham Jr.* of Halifax County, Attorney, Cunningham Law Group, P.C.
  • Julienne D. Hensley* of Gate City, Attorney, Hensley Law
  • Sandy J. Ratliff* of Abingdon
  • Walter H. Shelton Jr.* of Gretna, Owner, Operator, Shelton Angus Farms

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Kyle E. Jones of Richmond

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

  • Cecilia E. Barbosa, PhD, MPH, MCP of Richmond, Owner, Principal, cBe Consulting
  • Alan Dow* of Henrico, Physician, Professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Beth O’Connor, M.Ed. of Blacksburg, Executive Director, Virginia Rural Health Association
  • Woodi Sprinkel, LCSW* of Ashland, Psychotherapist
  • Wendy Welch, PhD of Wytheville, Executive Director, Graduate Medical Education Consortium of Southwest Virginia

Virginia Israel Advisory Board

  • Jeffrey P. Bialos of McLean, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP
  • Irving M. Blank* of Richmond, Managing Partner, Blank & Marcus, LLC, Attorneys at Law
  • Scott Brown of Annandale, Founder, Scott Brown Leadership Coaching

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

  • McKeller Crosby of Henrico, President, Side by Side, President, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber

Virginia Marine Products Board

  • C. Hudgins* of Mathews, President, Virginia Watermen’s Association, Commercial Waterman
  • Daniel Knott, LTC, US Army (Ret)* of Gloucester, Waterman and Founder, Knott Alone—Hold Fast, Inc.
  • Beverly S. Ludford of Virginia Beach, Retired
  • Michael Oesterling* of Gloucester, Executive Director, Shellfish Growers of Virginia
  • Monica Schenemann of Northumberland County, Waterman

*denotes reappointment