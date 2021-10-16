Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
9-1-1 Services Board
- Michelle Painter Lama of South Riding, Principal Corporate Counsel, T-Mobile
Advisory Board on Midwifery
- Ildiko Baugus of Chesapeake, Certified Professional Midwife and Licensed Midwife, EVA Homebirth, LLC
Board of Psychology
- Kathryn L. Zeanah of Earlysville, Psychologist, University of Virginia
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Lynette Allston* of Drewryville, Chief, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia
- Anne N. Edwards* of Alexandria
- Jil Womack Harris* of Richmond, Community Volunteer
- The Honorable Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief of Staff, Sentara Healthcare
- Thomas W. Papa* of Richmond, Retired, Attorney-at-Law
- Rupa Tak* of Miami, Florida, Philanthropist
Office of New Americans Advisory Board
- Rammy G. Barbari* of Falls Church, Partner, Price Benowitz LLP
- Jennifer A. Crewalk* of Reston, Higher Education Professional, Georgetown University
- Michael Hoefer* of Alexandria, Retired, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Bo Machayo of Loudoun, Regional Director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner
- Milton Vickerman* of Albemarle, Associate Professor, University of Virginia
Online Virginia Network Authority
- Susan Acevedo-Moyer of Powhatan, Associate Director, Apprenticeships, American Council on Education
- The Honorable Karen R. Jackson* of Poquoson, President, Apogee Strategic Partners, LLC
State Board of Health
- Gary P. Critzer NRP, CCEMTP* of Waynesboro, Director, Department of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro
- Melissa L. Green of Hot Springs, Partner and Chief Clinical Officer, Trio Healthcare LLC
- Lisa Ruffin Harrison*of Prince George, Realtor, Joyner Fine Properties
- Anna Jeng* of Norfolk, Professor, Old Dominion University
- Patricia Kinser, PhD* of Richmond, Endowed Professor and Assistant Dean of Research, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Maribel Ramos of Fairfax County, Legislative Director, National Governors Association
*denotes reappointment