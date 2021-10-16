Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 7:55 am

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

9-1-1 Services Board

  • Michelle Painter Lama of South Riding, Principal Corporate Counsel, T-Mobile

Advisory Board on Midwifery

  • Ildiko Baugus of Chesapeake, Certified Professional Midwife and Licensed Midwife, EVA Homebirth, LLC

Board of Psychology

  • Kathryn L. Zeanah of Earlysville, Psychologist, University of Virginia

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

  • Lynette Allston* of Drewryville, Chief, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia
  • Anne N. Edwards* of Alexandria
  • Jil Womack Harris* of Richmond, Community Volunteer
  • The Honorable Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief of Staff, Sentara Healthcare
  • Thomas W. Papa* of Richmond, Retired, Attorney-at-Law
  • Rupa Tak* of Miami, Florida, Philanthropist

Office of New Americans Advisory Board

  • Rammy G. Barbari* of Falls Church, Partner, Price Benowitz LLP
  • Jennifer A. Crewalk* of Reston, Higher Education Professional, Georgetown University
  • Michael Hoefer* of Alexandria, Retired, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Bo Machayo of Loudoun, Regional Director, Office of United States Senator Mark Warner
  • Milton Vickerman* of Albemarle, Associate Professor, University of Virginia

Online Virginia Network Authority

  • Susan Acevedo-Moyer of Powhatan, Associate Director, Apprenticeships, American Council on Education
  • The Honorable Karen R. Jackson* of Poquoson, President, Apogee Strategic Partners, LLC

State Board of Health

  • Gary P. Critzer NRP, CCEMTP* of Waynesboro, Director, Department of Emergency Management and EMS, City of Waynesboro
  • Melissa L. Green of Hot Springs, Partner and Chief Clinical Officer, Trio Healthcare LLC
  • Lisa Ruffin Harrison*of Prince George, Realtor, Joyner Fine Properties
  • Anna Jeng* of Norfolk, Professor, Old Dominion University
  • Patricia Kinser, PhD* of Richmond, Endowed Professor and Assistant Dean of Research, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Maribel Ramos of Fairfax County, Legislative Director, National Governors Association

*denotes reappointment


