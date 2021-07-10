first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021, 2:12 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Board of Counseling

  • Barry J. Alvarez* of Falls Church, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
  • Maria S. Stransky, LPC* of Richmond, Sex Offender Program Director, Virginia Department of Corrections
  • Angela L. Charlton, PhD of Dublin, Kubix Consulting, LLC
  • Natalie Franklin Harris* of Newport News, Licensed Professional Counselor, Anthem and Riverside Behavioral Health Center
  • Gerard Lawson of Roanoke, Professor of Counselor Education, Virginia Tech
  • Tiffinee Yancey* of Suffolk, CEO, Virtual Peace of Mind

Board of Housing and Community Development

  • Abby Johnson* of Williamsburg, President, Abacus Property Solutions and Executive Director, Virginia PACE Authority
  • Paykon H. Sarmadi of Augusta County, Architect, Balzer and Associates, Inc.

Forensic Science Board

  • The Honorable Megan L. Clark of Farmville, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Prince Edward County
  • Maggie A. DeBoard* of Fairfax Station, Chief of Police, Herndon Police Department
  • Michael HuYoung, Esq. of Richmond, Director and Shareholder, Barnes & Diehl, P.C.

Henrietta Lacks Commission

  • Nettie L. Simon-Owens of South Boston, Chief Workforce Development Officer, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

  • Lott Rogers* of Halifax

State Building Technical Review Board

  • Beth Carter White of Galax, Associate Pastor, Christ Chapel

*denotes reappointment


