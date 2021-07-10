Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Board of Counseling
- Barry J. Alvarez* of Falls Church, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
- Maria S. Stransky, LPC* of Richmond, Sex Offender Program Director, Virginia Department of Corrections
- Angela L. Charlton, PhD of Dublin, Kubix Consulting, LLC
- Natalie Franklin Harris* of Newport News, Licensed Professional Counselor, Anthem and Riverside Behavioral Health Center
- Gerard Lawson of Roanoke, Professor of Counselor Education, Virginia Tech
- Tiffinee Yancey* of Suffolk, CEO, Virtual Peace of Mind
Board of Housing and Community Development
- Abby Johnson* of Williamsburg, President, Abacus Property Solutions and Executive Director, Virginia PACE Authority
- Paykon H. Sarmadi of Augusta County, Architect, Balzer and Associates, Inc.
Forensic Science Board
- The Honorable Megan L. Clark of Farmville, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Prince Edward County
- Maggie A. DeBoard* of Fairfax Station, Chief of Police, Herndon Police Department
- Michael HuYoung, Esq. of Richmond, Director and Shareholder, Barnes & Diehl, P.C.
Henrietta Lacks Commission
- Nettie L. Simon-Owens of South Boston, Chief Workforce Development Officer, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research
- Lott Rogers* of Halifax
State Building Technical Review Board
- Beth Carter White of Galax, Associate Pastor, Christ Chapel
*denotes reappointment