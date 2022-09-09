norfolk tides sweep doubleheader in memphis

The Norfolk Tides (64-68) swept the Memphis Redbirds (65-67) in a doubleheader Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Game one was a continuation of last night’s suspended matchup, where the Tides won, 7-2. In game two, Norfolk defeated Memphis, 5-0.

In game one, the Tides broke the score open with two runs in the second. Cadyn Grenier hit an RBI single to knock in the first, followed by an RBI double by Cody Roberts to make it, 2-0. Memphis scored one of their runs in the bottom of the second when Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI single to cut the Tides lead to 2-1.

Norfolk scored a run in the fourth due to an error, but Memphis got that run back in the sixth when Pedro Pages hit an RBI single to make the score 3-2, Norfolk. The Tides ended up exploding for four runs in the top of the seventh, with Tyler Nevin hitting a two-run homer, Grenier hitting another RBI single and Cody Roberts finishing the scoring with an RBI single to finalize the score at 7-2.

In game two, the Tides scored right off the bat with an RBI single by Joey Ortiz. Norfolk added three more in the fourth on three RBI singles by Ramon Rodriguez, Jordan Westburg and Ortiz to make it, 4-0.

Capping the 5-0 shutout was Nevin, who hit his fifth homer of the season and his second of the night. Tides starter Drew Rom went the distance, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. In his first career complete game shutout, Rom threw 92 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Game five will be played tomorrow night with first pitch at 8:05 p.m. The Tides will throw LHP Alex Wells (1-0, 4.05), who continues his Major League rehab assignment. Memphis has yet to announce their starter.