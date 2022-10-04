Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
no repentance necessary youngkin given opportunity to disavow trump demurs
Politics

No repentance necessary: Youngkin, given opportunity to disavow Trump, demurs

Chris Graham
Last updated:
glenn youngkin
(© mark reinstein – Shutterstock)

Fox News anchor Bret Baier gave Glenn Youngkin three chances to deny Donald Trump. Youngkin, unlike the Apostle Peter, was a good disciple, and the rooster crowed this morning with nary a cross word from him.

“Well, you know, I’m not a name-caller,” Youngkin sidestepped on the first question from Baier, who was trying to get comment from the governor on Trump’s odd social media post claiming that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a “death wish,” and referred to McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served in Trump’s Cabinet, as “his China-loving wife, Coco Chow.”

This seems an easy thing to do if you’re Youngkin, and you’re trying to present yourself as a middle-of-the-road conservative alternative to the likes of Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

You’re not a RINO if you think death threats and blatant racism toward other Republicans is a bad thing, and you let people know that.

Instead, Youngkin continued with a word salad about “common-sense solutions,” which Baier interrupted.

“But this thing doesn’t help,” the anchor said.

“We can actually win over and over again by pressing forward answers to problems,” Youngkin tried to continue.

That was his second chance to deny Trump.

“That post doesn’t help,” Baier pushed back.

“Yeah, but, Bret, I’ve just found that calling people names is not the way to, not the way to put forth a good idea,” Youngkin said, then began another word salad about taxes and schools and moving the country forward.

He didn’t deny Trump, disavow him, criticize him in any way, shape or form.

Because he’s afraid that in doing so, he’d be done within the Republican Party.

It’s a sign of how pathetic things have gotten under that tent, for sure, but it’s equally pathetic that a guy like Youngkin, who with a net worth in the range of a half-billion dollars doesn’t need politics, and you’d think could say what he really thinks, consequences be damned, either feels constrained from being able to do so, or, more troubling, he’s only playing nice because he is a Trumper, and knows that he couldn’t get elected in Virginia if that was known.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt.

mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham

I was in Washington, D.C., three years ago – Oct. 2, 2019 – for the premiere of “AEW Dynamite,” and I’m lucky enough to be able to be back in D.C. this week for the three-year anniversary show.

irs taxes
,

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
,

Bill would lower gas prices, block petroleum exports to Chinese Communist Party
Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
,

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Rebecca Barnabi