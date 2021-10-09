Nine projects selected for Recreational Trails Program grants in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded nine trail projects match-reimbursement grants through the Recreational Trails Program.

The nine projects, representing non-motorized, motorized and diverse trail uses across the commonwealth, were selected from 35 applications received during an open-application process that ended in June. RTP funds awarded for the projects total over $2 million.

The RTP is an 80 percent/20 percent matching reimbursement program established for the purposes of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities. The FHWA allocates funds to each state and provides oversight to state agencies that administer the program. DCR administers the program in Virginia.

Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authorities, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to compete for funding.

Information on future Recreational Trails Program grant rounds will be available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/grants.

Project Applicant Award Amount Lee County OHV Trail Southwest Regional Recreation Authority $384,725.22 South Pedlar ATV Area Rehabilitation George Washington and Jefferson National Forests $384,725.22 Suzanne R. Kane Nature Preserve Multi-Use Path Town of Purcellville $328,734.40 Cavitt’s Creek Trail Expansion Tazewell County $150,315.79 Big Cherry – Straight Fork Ridge Trail Interconnect Town of Big Stone Gap $99,417.60 Big Spring Park Greenway Trail Town of Fincastle $136,450.00 Universal Access Trail James River National Wildlife Refuge $50,000.00 Flax Mill Creek Trail Hampton Roads Sanitation District $300,000.00 Pump House ADA Trail Access and Amenities City of Richmond $206,211.03