Youngkin’s PAC, aiming at influence in 2023 state elections, raised $2.75M in first quarter

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PAC raised $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2023, an impressive haul considering the PAC could only raise money for 30 days in the quarter with the General Assembly in session.

The money raised by the Spirit of Virginia PAC ostensibly will go to help Republican candidates for open seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate.

Republicans have a 52-48 majority in representation in the House of Delegates. Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the State Senate.

Youngkin, who aspires, against all common sense, to be a Republican Party presidential nomination candidate, almost certainly needs to win healthy majorities in both houses to have any oxygen in the presidential race going into the early primary states.

As if.

“Gov. Youngkin is building a coordinated campaign to bring Virginians together around common-sense, kitchen table solutions,” said Spirit of Virginia PAC Chairman Dave Rexrode. “Whether it’s empowering parents, lowering taxes, or standing up to China – people across Virginia, and across America, are supporting the movement the governor started in the Commonwealth. He will continue to raise resources here at home and nationwide to support the 2023 legislative elections; this is just the start.”