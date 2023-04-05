Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsyoungkins pac aiming at influence in 2023 state elections raised 2 75m in first quarter
Virginia

Youngkin’s PAC, aiming at influence in 2023 state elections, raised $2.75M in first quarter

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PAC raised $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2023, an impressive haul considering the PAC could only raise money for 30 days in the quarter with the General Assembly in session.

The money raised by the Spirit of Virginia PAC ostensibly will go to help Republican candidates for open seats in the House of Delegates and State Senate.

Republicans have a 52-48 majority in representation in the House of Delegates. Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the State Senate.

Youngkin, who aspires, against all common sense, to be a Republican Party presidential nomination candidate, almost certainly needs to win healthy majorities in both houses to have any oxygen in the presidential race going into the early primary states.

As if.

“Gov. Youngkin is building a coordinated campaign to bring Virginians together around common-sense, kitchen table solutions,” said Spirit of Virginia PAC Chairman Dave Rexrode. “Whether it’s empowering parents, lowering taxes, or standing up to China – people across Virginia, and across America, are supporting the movement the governor started in the Commonwealth. He will continue to raise resources here at home and nationwide to support the 2023 legislative elections; this is just the start.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

Israel
Perspectives

Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismal failure to guard Israel-Arab relations

Alon Ben-Meier
virginia map
Virginia

Economic development funding available for AMLER program

Rebecca Barnabi

The sixth round of funding is now available from the Virginia Department of Energy for the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program.

James Allen Morris
Local

Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital

Chris Graham

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has obtained a warrant for the arrest of an inmate who escaped while being treated at the UVA Hospital.

teen alcohol
Virginia

Enrollment open for year-long peer leadership program to prevent youth substance abuse

Rebecca Barnabi
hunter dickinson
Sports

Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Chris Graham
russia
U.S./World

Wall Street Journal reporter is latest American detained by Russia

Rebecca Barnabi
worship bridgewater college
Culture

The Cayambis Sinfonietta to perform at Bridgewater College April 13

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy