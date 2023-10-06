Countries
Women’s Soccer: Virginia battles #9 Clemson to 1-1 draw on Thursday night
Women’s Soccer: Virginia battles #9 Clemson to 1-1 draw on Thursday night

Chris Graham
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Cayla White made a career-high 11 saves as Virginia battled No. 9 Clemson to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field.

Virginia (5-2-5, 0-2-3 ACC) jumped out to the early lead with a goal from Jill Flammia in the ninth minute. The Hoos played the ball down the left side to Yuna McCormack who streaked into the attacking third before sending a centering pass toward the spot where Allie Ross redirected the ball toward the six for the Flammia finish.

Clemson (9-1-3, 3-1-1 ACC) then tied things in the 34th minute as Samantha Meredith, who was out wide on the right flank, slipped a ball in to Renee Lyles at the top of the six. Lyles redirected the pass toward the lower left corner of the goal for the equalizer.

The teams battled to a stalemate in the second half with White notching six of her 11 saves in the second period, including a diving snag at the back post that she caught and smothered at the right post in the 81st minute. It was the final chance of the night for Clemson, though Virginia would get three more opportunities with one shot saved and the final two just off the mark down the stretch.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

