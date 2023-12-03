Countries
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win on the road at La Salle, 94-73
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win on the road at La Salle, 94-73

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva la salle
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia got a win in its first true road game of the 2023-2024 season, winning 94-73 at La Salle on Sunday.

Kymora Johnson led all players with 17 points – a season-high – after sinking all six of her field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and finished 4-for-5 at the charity stripe. Johnson also dished out three assists and had three steals.

Jillian Brown (12 points, 8 rebounds), Paris Clark (12 points, 6 rebounds), London Clarkson (11 points, 7 rebounds), Camryn Taylor (10 points, 10-10 FT) and Sam Brunelle (10 points) rounded out the list of double digit scorers for the Hoos.

Yonta Vaughn finished with four points, five rebounds and a game-high six assists.

Virginia (6-2) led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, going into the break up 45-33, led by 20 after three, and then responded with a 10-0 run after La Salle (3-4) briefly cut the lead to 13 in the fourth.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

