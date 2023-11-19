Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls to #25 Oklahoma, 82-67, on Sunday at JPJ
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls to #25 Oklahoma, 82-67, on Sunday at JPJ

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball oklahoma
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia cut a 20-point second-half deficit to five, but that was as close as the Cavaliers would get in an 82-67 loss to #25 Oklahoma on Sunday at JPJ.

Camryn Taylor scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added six rebounds and two steals for Virginia (3-1).

Olivia McGhee scored a season-high 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting and pulled down five rebounds. London Clarkson also scored in double figures (13 points, 4-of-8 FG, three steals).

Virginia shot just 1-for-23 from deep, but forced 21 OU turnovers, which resulted in 21 points for the Hoos.

Oklahoma (5-0) led 44-27 at the half,  but Virginia clawed back into it in the third, holding the Sooners to five makes from the field to get the margin down to nine, 57-48, going into the fourth quarter.

It would get down to five, at 60-55, with 7:46 left, but that was as close as UVA would get the rest of the way.

“It never feels good to lose, obviously. Credit to Oklahoma, they played a great game, they played tough, I thought they played really well on both sides of the ball,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “For us, obviously we struggled to shoot it from the three, which is uncharacteristic. We shoot it well in practice, and we’re just waiting for that to click under the lights.”

Next up for Virginia: a trip to Grand Cayman for the annual Cayman Islands Classic event. Virginia faces Tulane on Friday at 11 a.m. and reigning national champion LSU on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Both matchups are set to stream on FloHoops ($). Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 National Weather Service: Elevated risk of wildfires in Virginia, neighboring states
2 UVA backtracks on release of state AG’s external review of Nov. 13 shootings
3 Virginia lawmakers want investigation after Springfield loses FBI HQ bid
4 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Wisconsin

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: #11 Virginia defeats FIU, 2-1, to advance in NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham

Leo Alfonso scored twice, the second in OT, to lift #11 Virginia to a 2-1 win over Florida International in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Northern Spotted Owl
Climate, Op/Eds

Roddy Scheer: How is the Northern Spotted Owl doing these days?

Roddy Scheer

Distinguished by dark-brown white-speckled feathers, the Northern Spotted Owl was the symbol of conservation in the Pacific Northwest in the 1990s.

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Holiday Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for Nov. 20-Dec. 1

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Basketball books trip to Bahamas in 2024 for Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for the week of Nov. 20-24

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Salt patches, product of rising seas, spreading rapidly on Chesapeake’s Eastern Shore

Jeremy Cox

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy