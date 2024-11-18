Women’s Basketball: Big second half propels Virginia to 76-47 win over La Salle

Kymora Johnson led Virginia with 20 points as the ‘Hoos posted a 76-47 win over La Salle on Sunday at JPJ.

Latasha Lattimore had a double-double for UVA (3-1) with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

This one was tight through the first two quarters, with the Cavaliers taking a 29-24 lead into the break.

A 10-2 run out of the locker room pushed the lead into double-digits, and Virginia didn’t look back from there.

Also scoring in double figures for Virginia: Olivia McGhee (14 points), Breona Hurd (10 points) and Yonta Vaughn (10 points).

“I thought it was a good team win, especially the second half,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I thought we really locked in and gapped the game a little bit. La Salle was trying to kind of throw us off rhythm. They know we like to play fast, so they try to slow down the game with mixing up defenses and things like that. I was happy to see us weather the storm.”