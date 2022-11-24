Women’s Basketball: Bench play keys Virginia Tech to 73-57 win over Missouri in the Bahamas

The Virginia Tech women’s hoops team saw its bench come up big time as the Hokies beat Missouri 73-57 at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Tech, now 5-0, had three players score in double figures and got 26 points from the bench in the lopsided victory.

Kayana Traylor scored 17 points, had six rebounds and dished out four assists to lead the way. Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia Amoore had 16 points and six assists.

The Hokies outrebounded Mizzou 36-24 on the day and recorded 11 offensive rebounds, converting them into 15 second-chance points.

The Tigers struggled with the Tech defense all game long, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field.

The Hokies fell behind 3-0 but went on a 5-0 run, only to then fall down 18-14, but a 5-0 run got them back into the lead before the Tigers snatched the lead just before the break.

But a 7-0 run out of half time changed the tide as Tech went on another 7-0 run in the fourth to put it out of reach.

Tech never trailed in the second half.