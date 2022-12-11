Women’s Basketball: #7 Virginia Tech blasts UNC Asheville, 86-48, on Sunday

Seventh-ranked Virginia Tech led by 22 at halftime and coasted from there to an 86-48 win over UNC Asheville on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (10-0) got 21 points from Taylor Soule (7-of-10 FG, 1-of-2 3FG) and 20 points and 10 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley (7-of-10 FG) in the win.

Tech shot 50 percent from the floor, and held the Bulldogs (4-4) to 33.9 percent shooting, and forced 22 UNCA turnovers.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a showdown with fifth-ranked Notre Dame (8-1) at the Cassell next Sunday.