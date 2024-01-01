Countries
Home Women’s Basketball: #3 NC State breaks away with big third, defeats Virginia
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: #3 NC State breaks away with big third, defeats Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva nc state
Photo: UVA Athletics

Third-ranked NC State trailed Virginia by one at the half, but outscored the ‘Hoos 23-8 in the third quarter to break open a close game, on the way to a 72-61 win on Sunday in JPJ.

It wasn’t pretty. State (13-0, 1-0 ACC) shot 36 percent, and UVA (8-4, 0-1 ACC) shot 28 percent.

Defense keyed the Pack’s third-quarter run. State held Virginia to 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter, as Camryn Taylor, who finished with 14 points and 15 boards for UVA, had to go to the bench with her fourth personal foul.

Freshmen Kymora Johnson (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Olivia McGhee (11 points) also scored in double figures for Virginia.

Mimi Collins had 24 points to lead NC State.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

