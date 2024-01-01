Women’s Basketball: #3 NC State breaks away with big third, defeats Virginia

Third-ranked NC State trailed Virginia by one at the half, but outscored the ‘Hoos 23-8 in the third quarter to break open a close game, on the way to a 72-61 win on Sunday in JPJ.

It wasn’t pretty. State (13-0, 1-0 ACC) shot 36 percent, and UVA (8-4, 0-1 ACC) shot 28 percent.

Defense keyed the Pack’s third-quarter run. State held Virginia to 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter, as Camryn Taylor, who finished with 14 points and 15 boards for UVA, had to go to the bench with her fourth personal foul.

Freshmen Kymora Johnson (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Olivia McGhee (11 points) also scored in double figures for Virginia.

Mimi Collins had 24 points to lead NC State.