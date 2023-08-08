Woman dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County

A woman from Peru died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 85 at the 40.2 mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. when a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Ivan Franco, 26, of Pearland, Texas, ran off the road and struck the guard rail. Franco was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The front seat passenger, Xmeina Flores-Choquemaqui, 26, died at the scene due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Franco was charged with reckless driving.

This crash remains under investigation.