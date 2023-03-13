Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

I’m not sure that Clemson deserved an NCAA Tournament bid, but neither am I sure that Pitt did. And I don’t see why Virginia is a four, and Duke is a five, not that I mind.

This is what I’m finding after reviewing the resumes of the ACC teams here on Post-Selection Monday.

First, to Clemson.

The Tigers’ average computer rating, from among the five the committee uses – KPI, Strength of Record, the ESPN BPI, KenPom.com and Jeff Sagarin – is 55.8.

Frame of reference: NC State’s average rating is 44.6; UNC’s is 43.2.

And then there’s Pitt, which got in with an average computer number of, gulp, 62.0.

Clemson had a 4-4 record in Quad 1 games.

The big negative on the resume here is the two Quad 4 losses, to Loyola-Chicago and Louisville.

It didn’t help that the non-conference schedule ranked 303rd nationally.

NC State ought to feel damn fortunate. The average computer rating is a tick below UNC’s, and like UNC, State had just one Quad 1 win.

If I’m choosing between State and Carolina, blind resume, I’m probably leaning Carolina – which had a stronger schedule (NC SOS: 18, SOS: 49, vs. State’s NC SOS: 246, SOS: 76).

I’m definitely not taking Pitt, under any circumstances.

Pitt had the low computer average, a 4-4 record in Quad 1s, an NC SOS of 144, and an SOS of 90.

How the Panthers jumped anybody for a bid is beyond me.

It’s just me, but I would’ve put North Carolina ahead of NC State based on their advantage in the metrics, and Clemson ahead of State and Pitt, because I’d factor in that the Tigers’ struggles early in the year were at least partially a result of not being at full strength, with PJ Hall having to work himself back into shape after missing time in the spring and summer with injuries.

State, I would have had ahead of Pitt, which would be in my NIT.

Now, to Virginia and Duke for the four and five seeds in their respective regions.

Blind resume, who is better here:

Team 1

Computer average: 24.2

5-5 in Quad 1 games

NC SOS: 42, SOS: 72

Team 2

Computer average: 15.2

5-6 in Quad 1 games

NC SOS: 68, SOS: 57

Yeah, it’s Team 2, Duke.

I could make an argument that Virginia should have been on the 5/6 line, because it won’t have Ben Vander Plas, who is out for the season with a broken right hand.

But I won’t, and not it matters anyway.

Off to sunny Orlando we go.