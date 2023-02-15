Weather moves Virginia baseball opener from Wilmington to Charlottesville

Bad weather in the forecast for Wilmington, N.C., on Friday is good news for Virginia baseball fans.

The season opener for the 19th-ranked Cavaliers has been moved from Wilmington to Charlottesville, with Virginia now slated to host Navy at 2 p.m.

The game is one of three for UVA on the schedule at an event titled the Hughes Bros. Challenge.

The Saturday and Sunday games are still scheduled to be played in Wilmington, weather-permitting.

Admission to Friday’s game at Disharoon Park will be free. Parking will also be free of charge in the JPJ South and West lots on a first-come, first-served basis.