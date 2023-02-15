Countries
news weather moves virginia baseball opener from wilmington to charlottesville
Sports

Weather moves Virginia baseball opener from Wilmington to Charlottesville

Chris Graham
Published:
uva baseball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Bad weather in the forecast for Wilmington, N.C., on Friday is good news for Virginia baseball fans.

The season opener for the 19th-ranked Cavaliers has been moved from Wilmington to Charlottesville, with Virginia now slated to host Navy at 2 p.m.

The game is one of three for UVA on the schedule at an event titled the Hughes Bros. Challenge.

The Saturday and Sunday games are still scheduled to be played in Wilmington, weather-permitting.

Admission to Friday’s game at Disharoon Park will be free. Parking will also be free of charge in the JPJ South and West lots on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

