Waynesboro students win Spirit Competition at state Latin convention

More than 60 Virginia schools participated in the 72nd Virginia Junior Classical League (VJCL) Latin convention in Richmond in November.

Of the nearly 1,300 students competing in academic, creative and artistic contests related to Latin and Greek culture were seven Waynesboro High School students and a Wilson Middle School student. The Waynesboro and Wilson team won first place in the Spirit Competition.

“I am extremely proud of our small delegation of students who represented Waynesboro so well at this year’s Latin Convention. Beside the individual awards students received in various contests, together we won first place in Spirit Competition in our group! During “spirit competition” we had 15 minutes to showcase our school spirit and enthusiasm by cheering and yelling the entire time. Some cheers we used were in Latin, and some in English, showing unity and pride while chanting and moving in unison,” said Waynesboro High Latin teacher and Key Club Advisor Mihaela Biliana Sati.

Waynesboro High’s Aurora Langberg placed second in Dramatic Interpretation (in Latin), third in Large Model, 5th in Mottoes, Abbreviations and Latin Quotations, 5th in Costume and 7th in Impromptu Art.

Isabella McClanahan placed fourth in Derivatives, 8th in Reading Comprehension, 9th in Vocabulary, 10th in Mythology and 7th in Sight Latin reading.

Gerry Irungu placed 8th in Roman Life and 8th in Sight Latin reading.

Kevin Morales placed 6th in Sight Latin reading.

Emily Ward placed 7th in Mosaic

Emina Sati placed 5th in Mosaic, 5th in Poster, 6th in Large Model, 10th in Greeting card and fourth in Sight Latin reading.

Caroline Ward placed 6th in Mosaic and 7th in Storytelling.

Wilson 8th-grader Ivana Sati placed 8th in Greeting card, 5th in Jewelry and 5th in Storytelling.

The theme was based on philosopher Seneca‘s motto: “Non Scholae sed Vitae discimus” (We learn not for school, but for life).

Sati said that the the State Latin Convention offers participants various opportunities which are not possible in the classroom. Students were exposed to classical scholars from Virginia and neighboring states and were able to compete in a wide variety of contests and interact personally with students from other Virginia schools.

Waynesboro High’s Latin students have attended the VJCL for several years. A typical VJCL Convention program offers participants a Roman banquet (where they need to wear a Roman toga), costume contest, dance, general assemblies, seminar speakers, campaigning and election of VJCL officers, numerous academic contests in three test sessions offered on Sunday (including mythology, derivatives, Roman history and life, geography, Latin vocabulary and grammar), artwork and crafts competitions, oral contests of English and Latin oratory, dramatic interpretation of Latin and storytelling.

Crafts include posters, models, mosaics, textiles, maps, charts, sculpture, dolls and jewelry. Students choose which tests they will prepare for and compete in.

Waynesboro students enjoyed watching and putting on the Roman Greek armor of Legio XX (based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 1991). With their weapons and armor they recreated the soldiers of the Roman Army for public demonstration and living history displays.

“I am also very grateful for the financial grant we received, which facilitated our participation, and to Waynesboro Public School leadership who continues to support our Classics Program. Regardless of the participants’ number which varies year by year, we have a proud tradition at Waynesboro HS to represent the Valley at this state competition,” Sati said.