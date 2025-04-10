Home Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
Chris Graham
jim wood facebook
Jim Wood. Photo: Facebook

Jim Wood, the big loser in the 2024 election cycle in Waynesboro, is either not good at math, or just lying.

“This type of increase will have families deciding on how much they can feed their children vs paying their taxes, will have our elderly choosing between buying their medication vs. paying their taxes,” Wood wrote on Facebook this week, trying to raise issue with Waynesboro City Council’s recent move to advertise an 89-cent property-tax rate.

The increase would be 12 cents per $100 over what people are paying now.

Let’s do the math on that.

The median home value in the city is currently in the $270,000 range.

A 12-cent increase in property taxes would cost the owner of a $270,000 home a grand total of $324.

Six bucks a week.

Now, sure, six bucks isn’t nothing.

It’s also not the difference in being able to feed your family or buy medications.

This is just our favorite former Facebook podcaster – gee, whiz, I wonder whatever happened to his weekly musings on the Jan. 6 patriots and homophobic slurs of Cabinet secretaries – trying, again, to make something out of nothing.

Another way to look at that six bucks a week is, for that six bucks a week, the city will be able to fully staff the police department and sheriff’s office, and get the city closer to being able to pay its employees a living wage.

I guess Jim Wood thinks it’s OK that our 911 dispatchers, firefighters and public-works employees have to get second jobs to make ends meet, so that he can pretend to be Waynesboro’s one-man DOGE.

I like how Wood whined in his Facebook post about how “certain veins of media come at me constantly about my political beliefs,” and that the “attacks” are “purely based in politics.”

Poor alpha male.

This is the guy who went on an extended rant about the home invasion by a MAGA that almost killed the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wished on a live podcast that he could have been at the Capitol on a certain Jan. 6, called Pete Buttigieg a stupid name because he thinks it’s funny that Buttigieg is gay.

This guy gets his fee-fees hurt over “attacks” that are “purely based in politics.”

“Sometimes a tax increase is necessary, and I will support what is necessary, but I refuse to support an increase that will break the backs of some of my neighbors,” Wood wrote in his Facebook post.

Six bucks a week won’t break the backs of any of his neighbors.

But that six bucks a week will make our city safer, and pay the people who provide city services to us better.

Jim Wood’s seat on the City Council is up for re-election in 2026.

Waynesboro, you know what you need to do.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

