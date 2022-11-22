Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro finally moving forward with proposed west end fire substation
Politics

Waynesboro, finally, moving forward with proposed West End fire substation

Chris Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro voters, way, way back in 2007, approved a referendum to have the city build a fire department substation in the West End.

The City Council, led by former Mayor Frank Lucente, moved to block the project, citing a technicality with the publication of a legal notice in the local newspaper, and 15 years later, there is no fire station approved by the voters.

The current City Council is, finally, righting the wrong from 15 years ago.

“I am pleased to share that after all this time, that this membership of the Waynesboro City Council has taken action, and are fulfilling that directive,” City Councilman Terry Short wrote recently on Facebook.

The Waynesboro Planning Commission will get the first crack at the proposed fire station on Tuesday, with an item on the public body’s agenda requesting confirmation that the proposed location for the fire station complies with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

According to a staff report filed in connection with the Planning Commission request, the city is currently in talks to purchase two parcels of land on Osage Lane, adjacent to the Zeus Theatre and Bottles restaurant in the Lew Dewitt Boulevard corridor.

The location would seem ideal to connect to West Main Street and the Rosser Avenue/I-64 corridor.

The proposed location would allow the city fire department the ability to respond to calls on the western side of the city within the targeted response time of 5 minutes, 20 seconds an estimated 90 percent of the time.

Calls answered on the western part of the city from the current station, located at 300 W. Broad St., hit this objective only 35 percent of the time, according to the staff report.

“This location is ideally situated to provide fire support services for our community for generations to come,” Short said.

Funding for the purchase of the land and construction would come from funds that the city has been setting aside over the past several city budget cycles, Short said.

“We do not anticipate the need to seek additional tax revenue to finance the purchase of the land, or the ultimate construction,” Short said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ben cline

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline to host town hall in Waynesboro next week
Chris Graham
auto racing

Famed racing school relocating to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County
Chris Graham

The Skip Barber Racing School is coming to Virginia, with an $8.9 million project that will relocate the company’s headquarters to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

missing person

Alexandria: Police seek missing senior man with cognitive impairment
Chris Graham

Alexandria Police are looking for D'Jean Edwards, 65, who was last seen on foot on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Seminary Road in Alexandria.

for sale sign

Sharp drop in home sales as higher mortgage rates continue to cool the market 
Crystal Graham
heifetz music logo

Heifetz, Mary Baldwin renew agreement to host summer music program through 2027
Crystal Graham
uva jefferson

Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
Chris Graham
DMV

DMV services are available online during Thanksgiving closure
Crystal Graham