WARM to host fundraiser as it prepares to open shelters for unhoused community members

As families in the region make plans for Thanksgiving meals and get-togethers, a local organization is hoping that the community will also remember those who are less fortunate.

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is gearing up for its cold weather shelter and is planning its first Blessings fundraiser on Nov. 19 to raise awareness and funds for unhoused neighbors in need.

The shelter officially opens to homeless individuals beginning the week of Thanksgiving.

The WARM Blessings fundraiser will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include dinner and a concert by Faithful Men. There will also be a “Sweets and Treats” silent auction. It will be held at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.

“This is the first ever WARM Blessings event, and it is fitting it will be held at one of our long time host churches,” said Brian Edwards, executive director of WARM.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week runs from Nov. 11-18. WARM provides transitional housing to six families. There are approximately 100 people on a waiting list for shelter in the region. When the cold weather shelter begins, WARM will be able to take in many of those people in need.

“It isn’t a coincidence that Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is scheduled the week before Thanksgiving,” said Edwards. “It is by design to get Americans thinking about people with food and housing insecurity at a time when they are gathered together enjoying abundance, security and connection to others.

“It’s a lonely time to be homeless. The WARM shelter opens the week of Thanksgiving and our unsheltered neighbors will have a safe place to be, a good Thanksgiving meal and be surrounded by people who care about them.”

Tickets to the Blessings fundraiser are $50 per person. Operating costs last year were $82,000. The costs are expected to increase this season as WARM prepares to welcome more unhoused individuals into its shelters for the winter season.

Tickets are available by calling the WARM office at (540) 324-8166.

More information is available on Facebook or WARM’s website.