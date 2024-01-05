VMI Soccer coach Nick Regan leads Team USA to gold at Pan-American Maccabiah Games

Team USA captured the gold medal in futsal – indoor soccer – at the Pan-American Maccabiah Games in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The national team was coached by Nick Regan, the head coach of the men’s soccer team at VMI.

“What an incredible experience,” Regan said after the 6-4 win over Argentina in the gold-medal game. “We were projected to finish in last place. I could tell from Day 1, meeting the players, that this was a special group. We overcame the odds and came away with a Gold for Team USA. It’s a remarkable story.”

Regan, who was selected head coach of the squad back in the summer, helped VMI navigate pool play against Mexico and a pair of Argentinian teams to advance to the final.

Wednesday’s victory was a historic one for Team USA, the program’s first-ever medal in the futsal event, topping an Argentina squad that had won four straight Maccabi Game titles (2022, 2019, 2017, 2015).

Previously, the best finish for Team USA was a 2019 bronze medal loss to Mexico in 2019.

Regan’s team featured players from Binghamton, Yale, North Carolina Wesleyan and a former Major League Soccer professional.

The Maccabiah Games – also known as the Jewish Olympics – are open to Jewish athletes from all around the world, and the event is the third-largest sporting event in the world by number of competitors.

The goal of the Maccabiah Games is to celebrate Jewish pride and strengthen Jewish bonds.

“Twenty-five countries sent delegations to these games,” said Regan. “It is an experience I’ll never forget. On a personal level, this is the cherry on top of an incredible five months with all we achieved last season here at VMI.”