Virginia’s Jake Gelof, after huge weekend in sweep, named ACC Player of the Week

Virginia slugger Jake Gelof was selected as the ACC Player of the Week on Monday after going 7-for-16 on the week with three homers and nine RBI for seventh-ranked UVA.

Gelof did all of his damage in Virginia’s three-game sweep of #20 Miami, with two homers and four RBI in the 6-3 sweep-clinching win over the ‘Canes on Sunday.

Through 32 games this season, Gelof is batting .372 (48-for-129) with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI. He enters midweek action as the national leader in RBI (53) and ranks fifth in the country in total bases (104). He also leads the ACC in doubles (14), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.806).