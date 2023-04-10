Countries
newsvirginias jake gelof named acc player of the week
Sports

Virginia’s Jake Gelof, after huge weekend in sweep, named ACC Player of the Week

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball gelof
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia slugger Jake Gelof was selected as the ACC Player of the Week on Monday after going 7-for-16 on the week with three homers and nine RBI for seventh-ranked UVA.

Gelof did all of his damage in Virginia’s three-game sweep of #20 Miami, with two homers and four RBI in the 6-3 sweep-clinching win over the ‘Canes on Sunday.

Through 32 games this season, Gelof is batting .372 (48-for-129) with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI. He enters midweek action as the national leader in RBI (53) and ranks fifth in the country in total bases (104). He also leads the ACC in doubles (14), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.806).

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

