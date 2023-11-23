Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia-WVU: Bennett addresses D, plus – was the Beekman FT miss intentional?
Basketball, Sports

Virginia-WVU: Bennett addresses D, plus – was the Beekman FT miss intentional?

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Photo: UVA Athletics

It doesn’t appear Tony Bennett was asked his thoughts on his team’s woeful rebounding after Virginia’s 56-54 win over West Virginia on Wednesday down in Fort Myers.

You know rebounding is what he’ll be thinking about over turkey and stuffing.

Bennett was asked postgame to weigh in on his team’s defensive effort, which he liked.

“Definitely, yeah, guys flew around,” said Bennett, whose guys held WVU (2-3) to 37.3 percent shooting, and forced 16 turnovers, which UVA (5-1) turned into an 18-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

That was the game, right there – points off turnovers.

Good rotations, for the most part good closeouts – West Virginia was 7-of-21 from three, hitting a couple of tough hand-in-face shots, a couple of loose-ball threes in there.

“For whatever reason against Wisconsin, we were a little indecisive, whether it was flying in there to trap the post, and a little disjointed or disconnected, partly because they played really well,” Bennett said, referencing the 65-41 loss to Wisconsin on Monday, in which it seemed that the Badgers were always a step ahead of what Virginia was trying to do on the defensive end.

“I thought tonight, it started with Reece (Beekman) picking up the ball, being so tenacious on that, but I thought all of our guys did a good job of protecting the paint, and you know, really crowding, especially when (Jesse) Edwards got a catch. We talk about airtime all the time, and it looked that way. Ryan (Dunn) did a great job, Blake (Buchanan), Leon (Bond III) gave us a lift,” Bennett said.

Unwrapping things there: Beekman had four steals, which is what he does.

Edwards, the Syracuse grad transfer, largely had his way with Virginia’s bigs, going for 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds, his floor time limited to 31 minutes because of second-half foul trouble.

Edwards utterly dominated the Virginia fives, Buchanan (zero points, two rebounds, two blocks, five fouls in 14 minutes) and Jake Groves (five points, zero (!) rebounds, one steal in 21 minutes) similar to the way that Wisconsin center Steven Crowl did on Monday (15 points, 7-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds).

Dunn (13 points, five boards) and Bond (eight points, seven rebounds off the bench) were, with Beekman (12 points, five assists), the reasons UVA was able to pull this one out.

“Reece has improved so much,” Bennett said. “Some of the plays he made down the stretch, off the dribble in the lane, that’s high-level stuff. So, you know, you need that. The game comes down to making plays at certain times.”

As close as it would end up being, there was a brief time when it seemed that Virginia was about to run away with it.

The Cavaliers held WVU without a field goal for a more than six-minute stretch early in the second half, but weren’t able to get much separation, only going up 10, at 36-26, before the Mountaineers responded with a thunderous 16-4 run that included a run of made threes.

“There were kind of, I think, loose-ball threes, two of them, I can’t remember the third one, maybe he just hit a tough one. You know, then we fouled the three points. Couple things that were tough to overcome. But yeah, that’s hard when you feel like you’ve got a little bit of control, and then you got to reset,” Bennett said.

Beekman said after the game that the key was “not getting too rattled” after WVU got back in the game.

“We just stayed through our offense,” Beekman said. “You know, those games are always good for us. I feel like that’s gonna help us down the season to win those close battles. So, just about our second one like that already in the first five games. I feel like that’s gonna be very helpful.”

It was back-and-forth down the stretch – four ties, six lead changes.

It all came down to an offensive rebound by Leon Bond III, who had eight points and a team-high seven boards in 21 minutes off the bench, with six seconds to go.

Bond got the ball to Beekman, who drove the lane and was fouled with 2.3 seconds left, the game tied at 54-54.

To clear up one question I’d had in my postgame recap, yes, the miss from Beekman on the back end of the two-shot foul, after he’d made the first to put Virginia up one, that was intentional.

“I’ve never seen someone miss a free throw as perfect as Reece did,” Bennett said. “That’s what he did at the end. That was a perfect miss. And we even got the rebound. We did it on purpose. I said, Just don’t airball it, and he said, I got you, I practice it.”

What gave it away to me was the s–t-eatin’ grin on the faces of Beekman, Dunn and McKneely after the play.

The miss by Dunn on the back end of his two-shot foul with four-tenths left was also intentional.

“After he made the first one, we said, miss the second one. Point-four. So …” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 JMU, Miyares holding off on legal action against NCAA on football bowl issue
2 Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals
3 Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region
4 Virginia Democrats unveil 2024 agenda: Abortion rights, minimum wage, AR-15 bans
5 Tony Elliott, with clean slate in UVA-Tech rivalry, looks to build on late-season momentum

Latest News

uva basketball west virginia
Basketball, Sports

#24 Virginia survives being pushed around again, defeats West Virginia, 56-54

Chris Graham
vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI rallies from 16 down to make it close, ultimately falls at Air Force, 64-54

Chris Graham

VMI rallied from 16 down in the first half to get within three, but ultimately fell short in a 64-54 loss to Air Force on Wednesday afternoon at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

football money
Football, Sports

Clawson on Notre Dame; They rented Sam Hartman for a year, ‘and now they love him?’

Chris Graham

Gotta love Dave Clawson’s take on Notre Dame serenading Sam Hartman with “I Will Always Love You” as he left the field following the Irish’s 45-7 win over Wake Forest last week.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Local

Shenandoah National Park reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire 

Crystal Graham
king family vineyard vandalism
Local, Police

Vandal destroys glass windows and doors at King Family Vineyards in Crozet

Crystal Graham
jim wood facebook
Local, Politics

Analysis: Does Northrop Grumman come to Waynesboro if Jim Wood is still podcasting?

Chris Graham
thanksgiving football
Football, Sports

How will Virginia Football manage Thanksgiving with families, prep for Virginia Tech?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy