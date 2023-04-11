Countries
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops to compete in inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva duke
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia will spend Thanksgiving week in the Caymans competing in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic women’s college basketball tournament.

The Nov. 24-25 tournament will feature eight teams, including 2023 NCAA champion LSU and 2023 WNIT champion Kansas.

Virginia Tech, UConn, UCLA, Niagara and Tulane round out the field.

“We are excited to showcase these incredible teams,” tournament director Joanne P. McCallie said. “The development of this inaugural tournament speaks to Caymax Sports and their commitment to the spirit of Title IX while featuring the very best in women’s basketball competition.

Match-ups and the full tournament schedule will be announced at a later date.

We can only hope for a first-round game with LSU for the ‘Hoos, just as a measure of where the team is.

