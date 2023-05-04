Countries
newsvirginia womens hoops adds swedish freshman edessa noyan for 2023 2024
Sports

Virginia women’s hoops adds Swedish freshman Edessa Noyan for 2023-2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
coach mox
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced that Edessa Noyan (Södertälje, Sweden) will join the 2023-2024 Cavalier team as a freshman.

Noyan, a 6’3” forward, helped the Swedish U18 Junior National Team win the 2022 Nordic Championships, averaging 18.8 points per game while also pacing the squad in rebounding during their run.

Noyan also represented her country in Division A of the 2022 U18 European Championships. Her club team, Sodertalje, is one of the best teams in Sweden’s top division.

“I’m ecstatic about the addition of Edessa,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a kind, grateful, high-character student-athlete who will impact our program on and off the court. She is a versatile three-level scorer with size who has the ability to play positions 3-5. She can score and defend in the low post and has a nice handle and shot from the three-point line and in. She is a very hard worker who truly embodies our ‘grind now, shine later’ mentality. I am super excited about Edessa as I believe her potential is off the charts!”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

