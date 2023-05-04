Virginia women’s hoops adds Swedish freshman Edessa Noyan for 2023-2024

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced that Edessa Noyan (Södertälje, Sweden) will join the 2023-2024 Cavalier team as a freshman.

Noyan, a 6’3” forward, helped the Swedish U18 Junior National Team win the 2022 Nordic Championships, averaging 18.8 points per game while also pacing the squad in rebounding during their run.

Noyan also represented her country in Division A of the 2022 U18 European Championships. Her club team, Sodertalje, is one of the best teams in Sweden’s top division.

“I’m ecstatic about the addition of Edessa,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a kind, grateful, high-character student-athlete who will impact our program on and off the court. She is a versatile three-level scorer with size who has the ability to play positions 3-5. She can score and defend in the low post and has a nice handle and shot from the three-point line and in. She is a very hard worker who truly embodies our ‘grind now, shine later’ mentality. I am super excited about Edessa as I believe her potential is off the charts!”